Mindy Kaling Talks NOT SUITABLE FOR WORK, SHARK TANK & THE OFFICE on KIMMEL

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Mindy Kaling sat down with guest host Ike Barinholtz on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE for a wide-ranging conversation that touched on her new Hulu comedy series NOT SUITABLE FOR WORK, her love of fast food, and a candid moment she shared online of herself eating room service while rewatching THE OFFICE. The two have a history together, and Barinholtz noted that Kaling was the first guest on his podcast, FUNNY YOU ASK WITH Ike Barinholtz.

Much of the conversation drew on the pair's shared history working on THE MINDY PROJECT, including the story of how they first met. Kaling also discussed going skiing and her enthusiasm for THE LINCOLN LAWYER, which she described herself as a major fan of. The interview offered a relaxed, personal look at Kaling's life outside her current projects.

NOT SUITABLE FOR WORK, created by Kaling, is streaming now on Hulu and with Hulu on Disney Plus. The comedy centers on five work-obsessed twenty-somethings and features Broadway veterans Laura Bell Bundy and Victor Garber, as previously covered by BroadwayWorld.

Kaling is also set to appear as a guest Shark on SHARK TANK Season 18 this fall, joining a lineup that includes Jimmy Donaldson and others, as BroadwayWorld reported. Her comedy MATT & BEN, co-written with Brenda Withers, is also set to open at The Sherry Theatre in North Hollywood.