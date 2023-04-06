Michelle Obama Joined by Oprah Winfrey for Netflix Special THE LIGHT WE CARRY

Filmed on the final stop for Michelle Obama's book tour in December 2022, The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey will release globally on April 25, 2023.

A NETFLIX SPECIAL in association with Higher Ground Productions & Jesse Collins Entertainment.

On the final stop of the tour for her 2022 bestseller The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama unpacks her toolbox.

In a wide-ranging conversation with good friend Oprah Winfrey, the former First Lady shares personal family stories about her childhood and time in the White House, offers hard won wisdom about self-confidence, fear, and aging, and gives practical advice for living in modern times, including the power of a kitchen table full of friends.

Covering everything from menopause to social issues to romance, Obama and Winfrey have a candid, at times poignant, at times comedic but always real conversation about the moment in which we are living. The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey is a NETFLIX SPECIAL in association with Higher Ground Productions & Jesse Collins Entertainment.

