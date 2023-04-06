Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Michelle Obama Joined by Oprah Winfrey for Netflix Special THE LIGHT WE CARRY

Apr. 06, 2023  

Filmed on the final stop for Michelle Obama's book tour in December 2022, The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey will release globally on April 25, 2023.

A NETFLIX SPECIAL in association with Higher Ground Productions & Jesse Collins Entertainment.

On the final stop of the tour for her 2022 bestseller The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama unpacks her toolbox.

In a wide-ranging conversation with good friend Oprah Winfrey, the former First Lady shares personal family stories about her childhood and time in the White House, offers hard won wisdom about self-confidence, fear, and aging, and gives practical advice for living in modern times, including the power of a kitchen table full of friends.

Covering everything from menopause to social issues to romance, Obama and Winfrey have a candid, at times poignant, at times comedic but always real conversation about the moment in which we are living. The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey is a NETFLIX SPECIAL in association with Higher Ground Productions & Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Watch the new trailer here:




