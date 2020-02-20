Michael Raymond-James Will Lead LA BREA on NBC

Deadline reports that Michael Raymond-James, Karina Logue, and Zyra Gorecki have joined the cast of "La Brea" on NBC.

The series hails from writer David Appelbaum, Keshet Studios, and Universal Television. Appelbaum also penned the script.

When a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother and son from father (Raymond-James) and daughter (Gorecki). When part of THE FAMILY find themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

Raymond-James plays Gavin Wolcott, Claire's recently estranged husband. Gorecki plays Izzy Wolcott, Claire and Gavin's daughter. Logue is Marybeth Hill, a police officer with strong opinions.

Raymond-James is best known for his role on "Tell Me a Story." Logue also hails from "Tell Me a Story," and had a recurring role on "Ray Donovan." Gorecki, who recently guest starred on "Chicago Fire," has booked her first major TV role.

Read the original story on Deadline.





