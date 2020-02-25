Michael B. Jordan To Receive 'Cinemacon Male Star Of The Year Award'

Michael B. Jordan will receive this year's "CinemaCon® Male Star of the Year Award," Mitch Neuhauser, Managing Director of CinemaCon, announced today. CinemaCon, the official convention of NATO, will be held March 30-April 2 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Jordan will be presented with this special honor at the "CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards" ceremony taking place on the evening of Thursday, April 2, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, hosted by The Coca-Cola Company, the official presenting sponsor of CinemaCon.



"From the moment Michael B. Jordan appeared onscreen in Fruitville Station, he put movie audiences on notice that he would be a force to be reckoned with in the industry for many years to come," noted Neuhauser. "With his dynamic performances in a wide range of roles from Adonis Creed in the Creed films to Erik Killmonger in Black Panther and everything in between, Jordan has shown that he brings a depth of passion and dedication to telling a story like no other and we could not be more thrilled then to honor him as 'CinemaCon's Male Star of the Year.'"



Releasing in theatres nationwide on September 18, 2020 via Paramount Pictures, Without Remorse sees Jordan star as John Clark, a rogue ex-Navy Seal who is offered a chance at redemption when the U.S. government releases him from prison to lead a BLACK OPS mission targeting the people responsible for killing his team and family. Based on a Tom Clancy novel, with a screenplay by Taylor Sheridan, Without Remorse also stars Jodie Turner-Smith and Jamie Bell and is directed by Stefano Sollima.



Since first breaking out on the big screen in Fruitville Station, Jordan has gone on to star in such films as Black Panther and most recently the critically acclaimed Just Mercy, which he also produced. He is set to star in David O. Russell's next feature film, as well as star in and produce the Denzel Washington-directed feature Journal for Jordan and re-team with Ryan Coogler on Wrong Answer. In 2016, Jordan launched Outlier Society, a production company focused on bringing an eclectic and inclusive lineup of diverse stories and voices to market. In 2018, Outlier Society inked a first look film deal with Warner Bros Studios and under the helm of President of Production Alana Mayo, Outlier Society has co-produced the Emmy-nominated adaption of Fahrenheit 451. Their forthcoming projects include a film adaption of the fantasy novel Black Leopard, Red Wolf, an untitled original monster movie from Kong: Skull Island filmmaker Jordan Vogt-Roberts; a WWII action drama The Liberators, the series 61 Street, as well as second seasons of DAVID MAKES MAN and Raising Dion. In 2019, they launched the Outlier Society Fellowship program with the support of the Obama Foundation and My Brother's Keeper to create opportunities for the next generation of media, arts and entertainment industry leaders from underrepresented backgrounds or communities.





