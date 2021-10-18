Mel Brooks to Write & Executive Produce HISTORY OF THE WORLD PART II Variety Series for Hulu

Hulu has ordered a variety series followup to Mel Brooks' The History of the World, Part I, written and executive-produced by Brooks.

Variety reports that Brooks will be joined by Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen and Kevin Salter will join Brooks in the writers room, which is set to launch this month. Production on the series is expected to being in the spring of 2022.

The series has been described as a sequel to the 1981 film, consisting of segments set during different periods of world history. Among period are Ancient Rome, the Stone Age, and the French Revolution. The series is also set to feature new musical numbers.

Mel Brooks, director, producer, writer and actor, is in an elite group as one of the few entertainers to earn all four major entertainment prizes - the Tony, the Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar. His career began in television writing for Your Show of Shows and together with Buck Henry creating the long running TV series Get Smart.

He then teamed up with Carl Reiner to write and perform the Grammy-winning 2000 Year Old Man comedy albums & books. Brooks won his first Oscar in 1964 for writing and narrating the animated short The Critic and his second for the screenplay of his first feature film, The Producers in 1968. Many hit comedy films followed including The Twelve Chairs, Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, Silent Movie, High Anxiety, History of the World Part I, To Be or Not to Be, Spaceballs, Life Stinks, Robin Hood: Men in Tights and Dracula: Dead and Loving It.

His film company, Brooksfilms Limited also produced critically acclaimed films such as The Elephant Man, The Fly, Frances, My Favorite Year and 84 Charring Cross Road. For three successive seasons, 1997-1999 Mel Brooks won Emmy Awards for his role as "Uncle Phil" on the hit sitcom Mad About You. Brooks received three 2001 TONY AWARDS and two GRAMMY AWARDS for The Producers: the New Mel Brooks Musical, which ran on Broadway from 2001 to 2006.

The Producers still holds the record for the most TONY AWARDS ever won by a Broadway musical. He followed that success with The New Mel Brooks Musical Young Frankenstein, which ran on Broadway from 2007 to 2009 and opened in London's West End in the Fall of 2017 to rave reviews. In 2009 Mel Brooks received The Kennedy Center Honors, recognizing a lifetime of extraordinary contributions to American culture.