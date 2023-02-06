Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Meet the Queens of DRAG RACE SVERIGE Season One on WOW Presents Plus

Meet the Queens of DRAG RACE SVERIGE Season One on WOW Presents Plus

“Drag Race Sverige” is debuting on March 4th at 12:30pm PT, with a weekly roll out every Saturday at 5pm PT.

Feb. 06, 2023  

Start your engines for the premiere of "Drag Race Sverige," debuting on March 4th at 12:30pm PT, with a weekly roll out every Saturday at 5pm PT. The series will exclusively be on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, day-and-date with its local airing in Sweden.

The fabulous queen hosting the season is Robert Fux, who will be judging the queens each week through a variety of gag-worthy challenges and runway categories alongside judges stand-up comedian and radio and television host Farao Groth and Swedish-Nigerian singer and actress Kayo.

The nine fierce, Swedish queens competing for the title of Sweden's first Drag Superstar are Admira Thunderpussy, Almighty Aphroditey, Antonina Nutshell, Elektra, Endigo, Fontana, Imaa Queen, Santana Sexmachine, and Vanity Vain.

Each week, the queens will compete and based on their performances, the judges will choose the leading queens to advance to the next episode until Sweden's first Drag Superstar is crowned.

THE QUEENS OF DRAG RACE SVERIGE:

Admira Thunderpussy, Stockholm

"Admira Thunderpussy is a glam concoction made of all things sweet, salty, and everything in between is here to ease your childhood traumas. Nothing can stop this glittering steamrolling drag queen!"

Almighty Aphroditey, Mora

"Here comes Sweden's drag goddess riding in on a dala horse."

Antonina Nutshell, Östersund, lives in Liverpool

"The curvy chameleon originally from Norrland has returned from Great Britain to compete on Sweden's drag race, ready to show Sweden and the rest of the world her joy, humor and delightfully sprawling drag style"

Elektra, Höllviken

"The royal beauty of Scania, Elekta is a brilliant small-town star in a humorous luxury packaging."

Endigo, Stockholm, lives in Tokyo

"Kawaii, kinky and chaotic - your international meme queen Endigo is here, straight from Tokyo!"

Fontana, Brazil, lives in Stockholm

"This Swedish-Brazilian beauty tears the house down with her Latin dance moves. Moving from Brazil all the way across the world to Sweden alone shows that Fontana has the courage to fight for her dreams. And you know what? They're coming true!"

Imaa Queen, Värnamo

A storyteller served in a maximalist package, Imaa queen is everything and more. This artistic entity is here to confuse, seduce and touch your souls!

Santana Sexmachine, Leksand, lives in Berlin

"Does she make you horny baby? All the way from Berlin comes Sweden's sexiest devil, Santana Sexmachine!"

Vanity Vain, Linköping

"The claws are sharpened and the shoes are polished. Start your engines girls, and drive for god's sake!"

"Drag Race Sverige" is produced for SVT by Mastiff in conjunction with World of Wonder Productions. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and RuPaul Charles serve as Executive Producers. The deal for Drag Race Sweden was brokered by Passion Distribution.

Photo: Karl Nordlund/SVT



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Episode Five Of THE LAST OF US To Premiere Early On HBO Max Photo
Episode Five Of THE LAST OF US To Premiere Early On HBO Max
The cast features Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, and more.
Olivia DAbo and Alessandro Folchitto Join the Cast of QUIGLEY 2 Photo
Olivia D'Abo and Alessandro Folchitto Join the Cast of QUIGLEY 2
Olivia d'Abo (Conan The Destroyer, Point of No Return, The Wonder Years) and Alessandro Folchitto (Red Notice, Avengers: Infinity War, The Suicide Squad) have joined the cast of William Byron Hillman's family feature 'Quigley 2.'
Frank Langellas ANGRY NEIGHBORS Will Play Berlin Film Festival Photo
Frank Langella's ANGRY NEIGHBORS Will Play Berlin Film Festival
The American comedy 'Angry Neighbors' starring Frank Langella (Frost/Nixon), Stockard Channing (Practical Magic), Cheech Marin (Born In East LA), Bobby Cannavale (The Station Agent) and Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars), is heading to the market at 2023's Berlin Film Festival.  

From This Author - Michael Major


ROSALINE to Stream on Disney+ For Valentine's DayROSALINE to Stream on Disney+ For Valentine's Day
February 6, 2023

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Disney+ will offer its U.S. subscribers the delightful romantic comedy “Rosaline,” starring Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Kyle Allen and Sean Teale, with Minnie Driver and Bradley Whitford. The film originally debuted on Hulu last October.
Chelsea Handler Guests Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This WeekChelsea Handler Guests Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This Week
February 6, 2023

The actress and comedian’s debut tonight is a part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent and contributors guests hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchise in the coming weeks. Chelsea Handler will be joined by Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) as her first guest interview at the desk.
DEXTER Spin-Offs In Development at SHOWTIMEDEXTER Spin-Offs In Development at SHOWTIME
February 6, 2023

SHOWTIME has placed a straight-to-series order for the new drama DEXTER: ORIGINS (w/t), to be executive produced by Emmy nominee Clyde Phillips, based upon the Emmy-nominated hit series DEXTER that starred Emmy nominee Michael C. Hall. The network is also developing a new version of DEXTER: NEW BLOOD.
Chlöe Bailey, Olivia Colman & More to Star in GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Film AdaptationChlöe Bailey, Olivia Colman & More to Star in GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Film Adaptation
February 6, 2023

Chlöe Bailey, Olivia Colman, Woody Harrelson, and Tosin Cole will star in the film adaptation of Girl From the North Country. The Tony winning musical has been adapted into a film by Conor McPherson, who was also behind the Broadway incarnation. McPherson will also direct the film. The musical features hit songs by Bob Dylan.
Winston Surfshirt Announce 'Panna Cotta' Australian Tour This May & JuneWinston Surfshirt Announce 'Panna Cotta' Australian Tour This May & June
February 6, 2023

Frontier Touring and Illusive Presents are thrilled to share that ARIA double-platinum six-piece act Winston Surfshirt will take their Panna Cotta: So Close You Can Taste It Tour across Australia this May and June! The band will traverse the East Coast, taking in Melbourne’s The Night Cat on Saturday 6 May, Sydney’s Mary’s Underground.
share