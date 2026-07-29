Matthew McConaughey's Pantalones Tequila Teams Up With Yeti On New Gear

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Matthew McConaughey's tequila brand, Pantalones, has announced a partnership with outdoor gear company Yeti, a collaboration highlighted in a recent segment on TODAY. The tie-up brings one of McConaughey's most quotable movie lines to life through the new product collaboration, giving fans of the actor a tangible piece of merchandise tied to his on-screen persona.

The segment focused on the details of the Pantalones and Yeti partnership, exploring how the two brands worked together to translate a line from one of McConaughey's films into a physical product. The appearance centered on the branding tie-in rather than a film or theatrical project, positioning it within the actor's growing portfolio of business ventures outside of acting.

The collaboration underscores how McConaughey has continued to build out Pantalones as a consumer brand, pairing it with an established outdoor lifestyle company like Yeti to reach a wider audience.

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