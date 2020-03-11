Matt Lucas Joins THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF as Co-Host

Deadline reports that "Bridesmaids" star Matt Lucas will be the new host of The Great British Bake Off, replacing Sandi Toksvig.

Noel Fielding co-hosts on the eleventh series, which will begin this Spring.

"I'm chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television. I can't wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I've already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation," said Lucas.

"He's a phenomenal talent with a huge heart and we can't wait to enjoy the mischief and mayhem he and Noel will inevitably create in the tent. Our new batch of bakers will be in very safe hands," said executive producer Richard McKerrow.

Read the original story on Deadline.





