Matt Cornett, Kyra Tantao and Terry Hu Land Out-of-This-World Roles in ZOMBIES 3

Disney Channel has cast Matt Cornett ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"), Kyra Tantao ("Law and Order: Special Victims Unit") and newcomer Terry Hu as newly arrived outer space aliens in "ZOMBIES 3," the third installment of the highly successful Disney Channel Original Movie "ZOMBIES" franchise.

The premiere telecast of "ZOMBIES" (2018) and its sequel (2020) ranked #1 across cable for the year among Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14. Also returning for the trequel are Chandler Kinney (Willa), Pearce Joza (Wyatt) and Ariel Martin (Wynter) as the werewolves; Trevor Tordjman as cheerleader Bucky; Carla Jeffery as cheerleader Bree; and Kylee Russell (Eliza), James Godfrey (Bonzo) and Kingston Foster (Zoey) as lovable zombies. They will join previously announced stars Milo Manheim (Zed) and Meg Donnelly (Addison) as production begins on May 31.

Cornett and Tantao will portray extraterrestrials A-Lan and A-Li, respectively. Hu, a nonbinary actor, will play the role of nonbinary alien A-Spen. The telepathically connected newcomers arrive in Seabrook as Zed and Addison begin their final year at Seabrook High in the town that's become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike. Zombies, werewolves and humans are equally shocked by the arrival of these mysterious extraterrestrial beings.

"Our 'ZOMBIES' franchise has created a remarkable connection with kids everywhere, thanks in large part to the characters' optimistic and relatable attributes that help them build identity, overcome obstacles and foster an inclusive community," said Judy Taylor, senior vice president, Casting, Disney Branded Television. "The story in this installment further develops those same themes with the introduction of new outsiders played by a talented and diverse group of actors."

Photo Credits: Roger Erickson, Karen Santos, Ambe J. Williams