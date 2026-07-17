Mark Duplass Names Hollywood's Most Underrated Actor on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB

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Mark Duplass sat down with host Ben Gleib on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB to share a pointed opinion about the state of Hollywood casting, naming a specific actor he believes the industry is overlooking. A new clip from the conversation has been posted to the show's YouTube channel.

In the segment, Duplass makes his case for who he considers the most underrated performer working today, going so far as to call the actor "our new Belushi." Duplass did not hold back in his assessment of how Hollywood has failed to fully recognize the performer's talent.

GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB bills itself as YouTube's first late night talk show, with new episodes premiering on the platform. The show features Gleib in conversation with guests from film, television, and comedy, with a virtual audience component available through the show's website.

The full episode featuring his conversation with Gleib is available on the GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB YouTube channel.

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