Marilyn Monroe's Costumes Sold at Julien's Auctions

Julien's Auctions, the world-record breaking auction house, held its LEGENDARY WOMEN OF HOLLYWOOD auction featuring Property From The Life and Career of Marilyn Monroe today Friday, November 1 in Beverly Hills, CA in front of a spirited audience of collectors and bidders live on the floor, online and on the phone.



The top moments of the event were the sale of three items worn by the Hollywood screen legend, Marilyn Monroe, in her biggest films - Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, There's No Business Like Show Business and RIVER OF NO RETURN - as well as her signature style black cocktail dress likely worn to the 1958 press conference for her blockbuster film, Some Like It Hot.



The siren's show stopping ensemble worn in Irving Berlin's There's No Business Like Show Business made heads turn once again when the gavel came down at the hammer price of $280,000. Worn by the star as "Vicky Parker" during the saucy "Heat Wave" song and dance number, the three-piece costume designed by master couturier, William Travilla, consists of a daring black silk bandeau sequined top with a hot pink and black silk sequined scarf that drapes over the left shoulder; a black floral print, decorated floor-length skirt lined with six layers of hot pink silk ruffles, accompanied by a black silk bikini-style bottom brief; and a classic, white over-sized straw hat. A design sketch of the costume in gouache and pencil signed by Travilla also sold for $11,520 (estimate $3,000-$5,000).



Monroe's stunning floor length, red silk, long sleeved sequined dress worn in her role as Lorelei Lee in the 1953 Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (20th Century Fox) opposite Jane Russell sold for an astounding $250,000. The iconic costume together with the matching dramatic red headdress was originally estimated at $60,000-$80,000. Her co-star Jane Russell's costume, a near replica red silk, long sleeved sequined floor length dress with deep V neckline also sold for $43,750.



The bright yellow silk, floor-length period gown worn by Monroe as "Kay Weston" in the final scene of the 1954 drama, RIVER OF NO RETURN (20th Century Fox), co-starring Robert Mitchum, sold for $175,000 (estimate at $60,000-$80,000). Monroe's black silk crepe, knee-length, short capped sleeved Henri Bendel cocktail dress with a plunging V neck and back, appearing to be the same dress she wore at the July 1958 press conference for her film, Some Like It Hot (estimate: $20,000 - $40,000) sold for $100,000.



Other auction highlights included: an Italian-style carved wood ornate corner chair used by the star in her final photo shoot in July 1962 with Life magazine that sold for $81,250,

ten times it original estimate of $8,000; a mint green jersey silk Emilio Pucci skirt and top ensemble that sold for $46,875, well over its original estimate of $6,000; a brown and olive green striped couch used in her psychiatrist Dr. Ralph Greenson's office during the time he treated the star that sold for $11,250, well over its estimate of $1,000; a black with blue satin bows bathing suit labeled "Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer / M. Monroe" that sold for $11,250; a crème-colored umbrella with a wooden hook handle used by the star then-called Norma Jeane in 1949 when Andre De Dienes took photographs of her at Jones Beach and at Tobay Beach on Long Island in New York that sold for $21,875, seven times over its original estimate of $3,000; a black silk jersey fabric with a gold and black "lace" print bathing suit worn by Monroe in the 1951 film, Let's Make It Legal (20th Century Fox) that sold for $37,500 (estimate: $10,000 - $20,000) and more. The collection consisting of 115 of her most glamourous and personal items were sold at no reserve.



ABOUT JULIEN'S AUCTIONS

Julien's Auctions is the world-record breaking auction house. Collaborating with the famous and the exclusive, Julien's Auctions produces high profile auctions in the film, music, sports and art markets. Julien's Auctions has received international recognition for its unique and innovative auction events, which attract thousands of collectors, investors, fans and enthusiasts from around the world. Julien's Auctions specializes in sales of iconic artifacts and notable collections including Marilyn Monroe, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Lady Gaga, Banksy, Cher, Michael Jackson, U2, Barbra Streisand, Les Paul, Neil Young, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Jimi Hendrix, Hugh Hefner and many more. In 2016, Julien's Auctions received its second placement in the Guinness Book of World Records for the sale of the world's most expensive dress ever sold at auction, The Marilyn Monroe "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress which sold for $4.8 million. Julien's Auctions achieved placement in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2009 for the sale of Michael Jackson's white glove, which sold for $480,000 MAKING IT the most expensive glove ever sold at auction. Based in Los Angeles, Julien's Auctions has a global presence bringing their auctions and exhibitions to targeted destinations worldwide including London, New York, Las Vegas, Japan and China. Live auctions are presented for bidders on-site and online via live streaming video and mobile technology. For more information on Julien's Auctions, go to www.juliensauctions.com. Connect with Julien's Auctions at www.facebook.com/JuliensAuction or www.twitter.com/JuliensAuctions or www.instagram.com/juliens_auctions.





Related Articles View More TV Stories