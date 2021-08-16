Maren Morris to Guest Host ABC's JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Tonight

Maren Morris is set to guest host ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" tonight with Willie Nelson, Sutton Stracke of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," "Hacks'" Meg Stalter and musical guest Gabriels' U.S. late night debut. Watch tonight 11:35/10:35pm CT on ABC.

"Chasing After You," Maren's first ever duet with her husband, singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd, continues to climb charts, entering the Top 20 at Country Radio this week. Watch the couple perform the song on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" here.

Maren, recently named Female Artist of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards, continues to shatter records and garner critical acclaim with her latest LP, 2019's GIRL.

Single "The Bones" dominated 2020, topping the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 19 consecutive weeks and becoming the first solo female multi-week #1 at country radio since 2012.

The track, which Maren performed with John Mayer at the 2021 Grammys, took home Song of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards.

Photo Credit: Harper Smith