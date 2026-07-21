Marcello Hernández Visits LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to Roast Kevin Hart and Talk 72 HOURS

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Marcello Hernández sat down with Seth Meyers on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to talk about 72 HOURS, the upcoming Netflix comedy he filmed in Miami. The conversation covered his take on Kevin Hart's Instagram photos, which he used to illustrate why Hart is perfectly cast in the film, and a story about getting hyped up by Mike Tyson during production.

Hernández is a cast member on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, and 72 HOURS marks his first time working with Hart. The film also stars fellow SNL cast members Kam Patterson and Ben Marshall. As previously reported, the full ensemble appeared on TODAY to discuss the project, with Hart's character described as a man out of step with a younger generation of partygoers at a bachelor party he was accidentally invited to.

During the LATE NIGHT appearance, Hernández also brought up the Spain versus Argentina World Cup Final, weaving the match into his conversation with Meyers before circling back to the film. The Miami shoot gave him material beyond the movie itself, including the encounter with Tyson that he described as a genuine motivational moment on set.

Hernández has made several recent television appearances to promote 72 HOURS, including a solo stop on TODAY where he delivered a live impression of Hart for the anchors, capturing what he described as his co-star's perpetual readiness for a business call, AirPod at the ready in case a CEO came calling.

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