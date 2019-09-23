Malcolm M. Mays Will Write NEW JACK CITY Reboot

Deadline reports that actor and filmmaker Malcolm M. Mays will write the reboot of "New Jack City." The original film was released in 1991.

Wesley Snipes, Ice-T, Chris Rock, Flavor Flav, Allen Payne, Judd Nelson and Mario Van Peebles starred in the original film. Peebles directed.

Snipes played arrogant New York City drug lord Nino Brown during the 1980s crack epidemic. Ice-T portrayed Scotty Appleton, a detective who goes undercover in Nino's gang, the Cash Money Brothers, to bring down the drug lord for taking the life of his mother. Rock was "Pookie" Benny Robinson, a former stick-up kid who becomes homeless and poor after Appleton shoots him in the ankle. Pookie becomes a crack addict and eventually a police informant and infiltrates the Cash Money Brothers.

Mays wrote on "Ferguson," a Warner Brothers adaptation of Lezley McSpadden and Lyah Beth LeFlore's book. He is also an actor; he starred on "Snowfall."

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories