Mad Skillz Performs 'Sunday Service' LIVE on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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Mad Skillz brought his track SUNDAY SERVICE to the studio stage of THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW, delivering a live performance of the song before a studio audience in a recent taping of the daytime talk program hosted by Jennifer Hudson.

The SUNDAY SERVICE performance placed the track in front of a live audience, with the studio setting giving the song a distinct energy from a recorded release. Live rap performances on daytime talk stages offer artists a platform to reach audiences who may be encountering their work for the first time, and the appearance on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW put SUNDAY SERVICE in that context.

THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW has featured a range of musical guests and studio performances alongside its interview segments, MAKING IT a recurring destination for artists looking to perform for a daytime audience.

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