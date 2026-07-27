MYRON BOLITAR Series to Begin Production in New York City

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Netflix has announced that production has officially begun in New York City on MYRON BOLITAR, its upcoming drama series inspired by Harlan Coben's 12-book series of the same name. David E. Kelley and Kyle Long will co-showrun, write, and executive produce the project, with Greg Yaitanes directing multiple episodes. The series stars Colin Woodell as Myron Bolitar, KJ Apa as Win Lockwood, and Diane Guerrero as Esperanza Diaz, following a former NBA player who reinvents himself as a sports agent navigating the high-stakes world of professional sports.

(From L to R: Colin Woodell, Harlan Coben, KJ Apa, Diane Guerrero. David E. Kelley and Harlan Coben)

The series is inspired by Harlan Coben's most iconic and longest-running series spanning 12 books. EMMY and Golden Globe award-winning writer and producer David E. Kelley and Kyle Long will co-showrun, write and executive produce, bringing Coben's iconic character to life.

Previously announced cast includes Colin Woodell as 'Myron Bolitar,' KJ Apa as 'Win Lockwood,' Diane Guerrero as 'Esperanza Diaz,' Jabari Banks as 'Dwayne Richmond,' Chloe Fineman as 'Parker Quinn,' Jamie McShane as 'Detective Ray Dimonte,' Ben McKenzie as 'Gavin Pierce,' Ra'Mya Latiah Aikens as 'Wanda Green,' Isaiah Hill as 'Jayden Elder,' Amanda Warren as 'Deanna Richmond,' Quincy Isaiah as 'Rodney Keys,' Bebe Neuwirth as 'Ellen Bolitar,' Griffin Dunne as 'Alan Bolitar,' Melissa Benoist as 'Valerie Simpson,' Charlie Tahan as 'Roger Quincy,' Jamie Hector as 'Avery Crowder,' Sandrine Holt as 'Detective Sharon Steele.'

Showrunners/Writers/Executive Producers

David E. Kelley (Margo's Got Money Troubles, Presumed Innocent, Big Little Lies) and Kyle Long (Suits, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G)

Executive Producers

Matthew Tinker (Big Little Lies, Presumed Innocent) for David E. Kelley Prods, Harlan Coben for Final Twist Productions and Rick Muirragui (Suits, Whiskey Cavelier).

Director/Executive Producer

Greg Yaitanes (Presumed Innocent, House of the Dragon) will direct multiple episodes.

Logline

After an injury ends his NBA dreams, Myron Bolitar reinvents himself as a sports agent — using charm, smarts, and a ruthless partner to navigate the high-stakes and dirty world of sports, where saving his clients often means risking himself.

The long-standing creative partnership between Netflix and Harlan Coben dates back to 2018, successfully adapting more than 13 of his books for the screen, including: Fool Me Once, Run Away, Safe, The Woods, The Innocent, Gone for Good, Stay Close, Hold Tight, The Stranger, Missing You, Just One Look, Caught, and I Will Find You.

Coben's most recent adaptation, I Will Find You, is Netflix's biggest original scripted debut of 2026. The series hit #1 for four consecutive weeks on the English TV list and #1 in 80 countries—and has earned 94.4 million total views so far.

Since the debut of the Netflix Top 10 in 2021, Harlan Coben shows on Netflix have made Netflix's weekly Global Top 10 list 33 times and reached the Top 10 in 92 countries. From 2023-2025, Harlan Coben shows have received over 300M global views.

MYRON BOLITAR joins a lineup of Netflix productions filmed in New York, including The Four Seasons, Zero Day, Survival of the Thickest, YOU, Sirens, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. The series marks the latest collaboration between Netflix and Coben, whose adaptations have included Fool Me Once, Stay Close, and I Will Find You. More on the project's expanding cast can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage.

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