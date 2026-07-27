MORGAN SPECTOR to Play Robert Langdon in New Netflix Series

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Netflix has cast Morgan Spector to play Robert Langdon in an upcoming series adaptation based on Dan Brown's novel The Secret of Secrets, the streamer announced. The project marks the sixth installment in Brown's Robert Langdon series and will be led by Spector, known for Black Rabbit and The Gilded Age.

Robert Langdon is a Harvard professor and world-renowned symbologist whose eidetic memory and puzzle-solving abilities help him unravel mysteries at the intersection of science and spirituality.

Carlton Cuse on what makes Morgan the right person for this role and specific story: 'Morgan is a truly wonderful actor whose work is always filled with intelligence, thoughtfulness and humanity. He's the perfect fit for Robert Langdon -- a brilliant academic whose curiosity, intelligence and intellect are the tools of his trade.'

Logline

In Dan Brown's thrilling novel, symbologist Robert Langdon races against ancient forces and time to rescue a missing scientist and her groundbreaking manuscript whose discoveries have the power to forever change humanity's understanding of the mind. The series adaptation (currently untitled) will blend futuristic science with mystical lore, delivering on the heart-pounding suspense and international intrigue that has made the Langdon stories a global phenomenon.

Creative Team

Co-Creator/Showrunner/Writer/Executive Producer: Carlton Cuse (Lost, Jack Ryan, Locke and Key, Bates Motel, and Five Days at Memorial)

Co-Creator/Executive Producer/Author: Dan Brown

Executive Producers: Emma Forman for Genre-Arts and Zoe Robyn.

The source novel, 'The Secret of Secrets', was published by Doubleday on September 9, 2025.

Since the phenomenal worldwide success of 'The Da Vinci Code,' Robert Langdon has become one of modern literature's most iconic heroes. Brown's novels have sold over 250 million copies in 56 languages. Langdon has been featured in five previous books: 'Angels & Demons' (2000), 'The Da Vinci Code' (2003), The Lost Symbol (2009), 'Inferno' (2013) and 'Origin' (2017). The Langdon film series has grossed approximately $2.24 billion worldwide (2025 dollars).

Carlton Cuse is set to serve as co-creator, showrunner, writer and executive producer on the series, with Dan Brown also attached as co-creator and executive producer. Emma Forman for Genre-Arts and Zoe Robyn are set to executive produce as well. The series, currently untitled, is based on Brown's novel published by Doubleday.

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