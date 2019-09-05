MONK Creators Re-Team at CBS with Police Procedural EINSTEIN

Deadline reports "Einstein," based on the German series, is in the works at CBS with "Monk" creator/executive producer Andy Breckman and series' director/executive producer Randy Zisk on board.

The series, written by Breckman, hourlong procedural will follow the brilliant but directionless great grandson of Albert Einstein, who spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor, until his bad boy antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective solve her most puzzling cases.

CBS put "Einstein" into development with Tariq Jalil's Intrigue Entertainment and Red Arrow Studios International, who produced the German series as well as "Monk."

"Einstein" was a police procedural dramedy based on Martin Ritzenhoff and Matthias Dinter's 2015 film. It ran in Germany for three seasons after premiering in January 2017.

More information can be found in Deadline's exclusive article.





Related Articles View More TV Stories