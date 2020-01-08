MODERN FAMILY to Air Special Series Finale on April 8

The Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan are ready to say goodbye but not before giving fans one final night of belly laughs as one of television's great family comedies. Currently in its 11th and final season, ABC announced today that the Emmy® Award-winning series "Modern Family" will air its series farewell episode on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8, on ABC.

In addition, ABC is giving fans the power to program an entire night filled with their favorite "Modern Family" episodes that will air WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT). The night will kick off with the episode that started it all - the "Modern Family" series premiere - followed by five additional fan-chosen episodes, giving viewers a chance to gather their families for the ultimate "Modern Family" binge and relive some of the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan's most hilarious, jaw-dropping and monumental moments.

Voting for your favorite "Modern Family" episodes will begin MONDAY, FEB. 3, via a daily Twitter poll from the show's Twitter handle and concludes FRIDAY, FEB. 7. Each day, a different selection of episodes will be available for fans to choose from for a curated night of "Modern Family" fun!

Critically lauded for revitalizing the television sitcom when it premiered in fall 2009, "Modern Family" also quickly cemented itself as a culturally defining series. The show featured characters who lived their lives on their own terms, broke down stereotypes and shared their biggest embarrassments, mishaps, tender and funny moments with the world. The recipient of a record five consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, "Modern Family" tied the Emmy Award record previously set by "Frasier." As the series counts down to the finale, this wonderfully large and blended family will continue to delight audiences with its honest and often hilarious look into the warm and sometimes twisted embrace of the modern family.

"Modern Family" is produced by Twentieth Century FOX Television in association with Steven Levitan Prods and Picador Productions. Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd are co-creators/executive producers. Danny Zuker, Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Abraham Higginbotham, Jeffrey Richman and Jeff Morton also serve as executive producers. Twentieth Century FOX Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of Twentieth Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.

Photo credit: ABC/Jill Greenberg





