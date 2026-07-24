MOD SUN Releases New Single '2am' via Big Loud Rock

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MOD SUN released a new single, '2am,' on July 24, 2026, through Big Loud Rock. The alternative artist and multi-platinum songwriter wrote the track during his first trip to Nashville, drawing on an early night out IN THE CITY before he relocated there. The upbeat song is now available to stream.

'I made '2am' on my first trip to Nashville before I officially moved there,' said MOD on the song. 'I wrote it about one of my first nights out when I fell in love with the city. I met a girl who dragged me around her favorite spots. We had the greatest time, but when the lights went on, she was gone, and I never saw her again.'

MOD debuted '2am' earlier this summer while supporting best friend and frequent collaborator mgk on the Lost Americana Tour. After seeing sold-out crowds of 20,000+ erupt night after night, he knew the track had to be his next release. Building on the momentum of his Big Loud Rock label debut 'Mirror,' '2am' further cements the fearless, raw authenticity that defines MOD as he enters this next chapter. Up next, MOD is set to make his Mexico City debut at Vans Warped Tour this September.

With more music and announcements coming soon, MOD SUN is in the midst of what promises to be his most unforgettable year yet.

Photo Credit: Juan Florez

ABOUT MOD SUN

MOD SUN tells the world exactly who he is through his music. Backed by crunching power chords, he shouts the truth in the form of no-bulls lyrics worthy of tattooing across your chest. Throughout the last decade, the prolific singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and author has delivered music at a dizzying pace, piling up billions of streams powered by five full-length albums and standout singles like 'Flames' [feat. Avril Lavigne], 'Stay Away' [feat. mgk], 'Karma,' 'Bones,' and many more. As the life of any party, he's impressively collaborated with everyone from TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) and Steve Aoki to Travis Barker and blackbear. Not to mention, he has a multitude of songwriting credits across genres, co-penning hits for Lil Wayne, TXT, Avril Lavigne, mgk, and more. Proudly seven years sober, MOD has committed to health and wellness, poured his energy into fitness, and is becoming 'who he always wanted to be.' Now, he recognizes where he's been, but he's also fearlessly charging towards the future at full speed, armed with songs that represent his spirit at its most unapologetic, unrestrained, and undeniable on his sixth full-length offering and debut for Big Loud Rock, arriving Fall 2026.



Photo Credit: Juan Florez | Download hi-res HERE

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