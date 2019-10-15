MGM Announces Animated ADDAMS FAMILY Sequel

Variety reports that a sequel to the "Addams Family" animated film has been announced. It will be released on October 22, 2021.

The cast includes Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Elsie Fisher and Snoop Dogg.

The film made $30 million opening weekend, which greatly exceeded expectations.

"The Addams Family" started as a cartoon. Since, it's been adapted into television shows, movies, and a Broadway musical.

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories