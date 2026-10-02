MESSI AND THE GIANTS Teaser Trailer Debuts at Comic-Con

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

A new animated sports-fantasy series, MESSI AND THE GIANTS, debuted its teaser trailer today at San Diego Comic-Con Málaga in Spain, lighting up the Hall M stage in front of an audience of over 3,000 fans eager to learn more about the series. The project is executive produced by Lionel Messi.

Executive producers Lacey Stanton and Bryan Korn (Sony Pictures Television), director Dan Creteur (Atlantis Studios) and Sergi Reitg (Sony Music Vision) pulled back the curtain on the series' original mythology, characters and music while debuting the official teaser trailer.

The official teaser trailer showcases the new original theme song 'Vamos, Vamos, Vamos' from Argentinian artist Luck Ra.

Argentinian actor Milo Burgess-Webb will voice the role of Leo in the series.

MESSI AND THE GIANTS is a kids' animated sports-fantasy series about a 12-year-old named Leo who becomes trapped in an alternate reality ruled by giants. To get home, he must compete in high-stakes, soccer-like battles using powerful 'orbs,' defeat legendary giants, and restore the fractured realms of 'Iko'. Unlike everyone else, Leo can't use the world's code powers to supercharge his game, so he relies on his real strengths — skill, teamwork and determination — turning the story into an underdog adventure about courage, perseverance and believing in yourself.

Creative Team

MESSI AND THE GIANTS is executive produced by Kurt Mueller, Bryan Korn, Lacey Stanton and Guy Toubes for Sony Pictures Television and Afo Verde for Sony Music Latin Iberia, Tom Mackay and Sergi Reitg for Sony Music Vision. Lionel Messi Cuccittini and Jorge Messi Pérez (in memoriam) serve as executive producers. Series animation comes from Atlantis Animation.

MESSI AND THE GIANTS will premiere on Disney+ globally in Summer 2027. The series will also air on Disney Channel in the U.S.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 13 Hrs 48 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me