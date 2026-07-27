MEMOIRS OF A GEISHA to Debut on 4K Ultra HD Disc

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MEMOIRS OF A GEISHA is set to make its debut on 4K Ultra HD disc, giving fans of the film a new way to watch the story at home.

The film won three 2005 Academy Awards, including Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction and Best Costume Design. It debuts on 4K Ultra HD Disc November 10th.

SYNOPSIS

Japan, 1929: Nine year-old Nitta Sayuri is sold into slavery at one of Kyoto's most renowned geisha houses. As World War II looms on the horizon, she grows to maturity and becomes one of the superstars of the geisha world.

DISC DETAILS & BONUS MATERIALS

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature presented in 4K with Dolby Vision

English Dolby Atmos + English 5.1

Special Feature: Theatrical Trailer



BLU-RAY DISC

Feature presented in HD

English 5.1

Special Features Commentary with Rob Marshall and John DeLuca Commentary with Colleen Atwood, John Myhre and Pietro Scalia 11 Behind the Scenes Featurettes Photo, Illustration and Recipe Galleries



CAST AND CREW

Directed By: Rob Marshall

Produced By: Lucy Fisher, Douglas Wick, Steven Spielberg

Screenplay By: Robin Swicord

Based on the Book By: Arthur Golden

Executive Producers: Roger Birnbaum, Gary Barber, Patricia Whitcher, Bobby Cohen

Co-Producer: John DeLuca

Cast: Ziyi Zhang, Ken Watanabe, Michelle Yeoh, Koji Yakusho, Youki Kudoh, Kaori Momoi and Gong Li

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