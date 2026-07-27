MEMOIRS OF A GEISHA to Debut on 4K Ultra HD Disc
The release brings the film to the high-definition disc format for home viewing.
MEMOIRS OF A GEISHA is set to make its debut on 4K Ultra HD disc, giving fans of the film a new way to watch the story at home.
The film won three 2005 Academy Awards, including Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction and Best Costume Design. It debuts on 4K Ultra HD Disc November 10th.
SYNOPSIS
Japan, 1929: Nine year-old Nitta Sayuri is sold into slavery at one of Kyoto's most renowned geisha houses. As World War II looms on the horizon, she grows to maturity and becomes one of the superstars of the geisha world.
DISC DETAILS & BONUS MATERIALS
4K ULTRA HD DISC
- Feature presented in 4K with Dolby Vision
- English Dolby Atmos + English 5.1
- Special Feature:
- Theatrical Trailer
BLU-RAY DISC
- Feature presented in HD
- English 5.1
- Special Features
- Commentary with Rob Marshall and John DeLuca
- Commentary with Colleen Atwood, John Myhre and Pietro Scalia
- 11 Behind the Scenes Featurettes
- Photo, Illustration and Recipe Galleries
CAST AND CREW
Directed By: Rob Marshall
Produced By: Lucy Fisher, Douglas Wick, Steven Spielberg
Screenplay By: Robin Swicord
Based on the Book By: Arthur Golden
Executive Producers: Roger Birnbaum, Gary Barber, Patricia Whitcher, Bobby Cohen
Co-Producer: John DeLuca
Cast: Ziyi Zhang, Ken Watanabe, Michelle Yeoh, Koji Yakusho, Youki Kudoh, Kaori Momoi and Gong Li