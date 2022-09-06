ME TIME is The Most Viewed Title on Netflix This Week

This week viewers reconnected with Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg in Me Time. The comedy was #1 on the English Films List and the most viewed title this week with 56.56M hours viewed. Summer of Love may be winding down, but love is still in the air as Love in the Villa debuted with 41.22M hours viewed. Starring Kat Graham and Tom Hopper, the film was in the Top 10 in 88 countries.

Secrets come to light in I Came By, starring Hugh Bonneville. The dark thriller had 30.79M hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 89 countries. Fans flocked to returning favorites, including That's Amor (17.42M hours viewed), Look Both Ways (11.78M hours viewed), Day Shift (9.45M hours viewed), The Next 365 Days (9.07M hours viewed), Purple Hearts (7.52M hours viewed) and The Gray Man (6.26M hours viewed).

After nine weeks, Korean drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo continued to woo fans. The series was #1 on the Non-English TV List with 48.82M hours viewed. Other series returning to the list included Mexican drama HIGH HEAT with 44.05M hours viewed, K-drama Alchemy of Souls with 27.2M hours viewed, German thriller Kleo with 12.76M hours viewed and Turkish drama Another Self with 8.4M hours viewed. Polish drama Family Secrets (10.25M hours viewed), South African drama Ludik (9.86M hours viewed) and Belgian drama Under Fire (8.62M hours viewed) all entered the list.

Twists and turns unfold in Echoes. The series sat atop the English TV List with 36.58M hours viewed. Things are not what they seem in the new cult-thriller Devil in Ohio. Inspired by TRUE LIFE events, the limited series starring Emily Deschanel had 35.37M hours viewed and was in the Top 10 in 52 countries. Dream lives on as The Sandman pulled in 33.32M hours viewed. Legal rom-com Partner Track had 31.14M hours viewed.

After fifteen weeks, Stranger Things 4 remained on the list with an additional 20.28M hours viewed. Season 3 of docuseries I Am A Killer debuted on the list with 17.92M hours viewed. Seasons 1 and 3 of Manifest had 16.41M hours viewed and 11.93M hours viewed, respectively. Season 3 of Never Have I Ever had 14.82M hours viewed. And the drama continued to bring viewers to the beach as Selling the OC had 13.67M hours viewed.

On the Non-English Films List, Danish thriller Loving Adults (29.94M hours viewed) topped the list for the second week in a row. New entrants on the list included Spanish thriller Under Her Control with 15.7M hours viewed, Brazilian comedy Fenced In with 9.41M hours viewed and French drama School Life with 3.42M hours viewed.

Korean action-adventure Seoul Vibe kept viewers entertained and had 8.67M hours viewed, Spanish documentary The Figo Affair: The Transfer that Changed Football had 3.7M hours viewed, Norwegian teen drama Royalteen had 3.04M hours viewed and closing out the list was Italian comedy Watch Out, We're Mad with 2.58M hours viewed.