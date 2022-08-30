ME TIME Tops Netflix Film List the Week of August 22

Viewers spent some quality Me Time with Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall as the film debuted atop the English Films List with 59.23M hours viewed. The buddy comedy, full of unexpected adventures and the Kevin Hart-Seal duet you didn't know you needed, appeared in the Top 10 in 92 countries.

Look Both Ways remained in the second spot with 29.89M hours viewed. Starring Lili Reinhart and Danny Ramirez, the "what-if" romantic comedy was in the Top 10 in 86 countries. Laura and Massimo's relationship continued to leave viewers wanting more as The Next 365 Days had 27.01M hours viewed. In its third week, the Jamie Foxx-Dave Franco vampire-comedy Day Shift came in fourth with 20.46M hours viewed. Purple Hearts is still pulling at viewers' heartstrings.

The film was in the fifth spot with 12.36M hours viewed. Newcomers to the list included Running with the Devil: The WILD World of John McAfee with 10.63M hours viewed and That's Amor with 10.47M hours viewed. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist, part of the sports anthology series, came in #8 with 10.48M hours viewed.

Mystery thriller Echoes took the top spot on the English TV List with 68.49M hours viewed, MAKING IT the most viewed title this week. Fan favorite, The Sandman, kept viewers' attention as the series landed in the #2 spot with 53.79M hours viewed and in the Top 10 in 89 countries. Fans can't get enough of Devi and the gang, as Season 3 of Never Have I Ever had 25.64M hours viewed.

On the list for fourteen weeks, the Hawkins crew had staying power. Stranger Things 4 came in fourth with 23.64M hours viewed. Following the announcement that Season 4 will take flight this Fall, Season 1 of Manifest jumped to the #5 spot on the list with 19.11M hours viewed. It's heating up on the sandy beaches of the OC, as Selling The OC debuted with 18.68M hours viewed.

Starring Arden Cho, Partner Track entered the list with 16.66M hours viewed. Meanwhile, Season 3 of Locke & Key (14.63M hours viewed) and Season 4 of Virgin River (14.46M hours viewed) were mainstays on the list. Aspiring makeup artists shine as The Glow Up closes out the list with 14.28M hours viewed.

The Non-English Films List welcomed new favorites; Danish thriller Loving Adults (17.48M hours viewed), Korean action-adventure Seoul Vibe (7.2M hours viewed), Spanish documentary The Figo Affair: The Transfer that Changed Football (3.46M hours viewed) and Italian comedy Watch Out, We're Mad (2.4M hours viewed) all entered the list.

Returning favorites included Norwegian teen drama Royalteen (10.44M hours viewed), Japanese sci-fi film Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar (8.31M hours viewed), at fourteen weeks, German horror Blood Red Sky (2.93M hours viewed), Korean action-adventure Carter (2.89M hours viewed) and Indian dark comedy Darlings (2.47M hours viewed).

On the Non-English TV List, fans continued to have a whale-sized good time with Korean drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The series had an additional 53.89M hours viewed and sits at the sixth spot on the Most Popular List with 369.66M hours viewed.

Mexican drama HIGH HEAT had 53.39M hours viewed, K-drama Alchemy of Souls had 28.59M hours viewed, new entrant German thriller Kleo had 21.57M hours viewed, Spanish thriller A Girl in the Mirror had 16.64M hours viewed, Turkish drama Another Self with 11.83M hours viewed, and Korean thriller, A Model Family with 8.13M hours viewed, continued to entertain fans.