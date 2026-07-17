Liza Colón-Zayas Dodges SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Spoiler Questions on KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

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Liza Colón-Zayas held her ground against persistent spoiler requests during a recent appearance on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW, where Joel McHale pushed her to reveal details about her role in the upcoming Marvel film SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY. Despite McHale's repeated attempts to extract information, Colón-Zayas kept the film's specifics under wraps.

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY is the next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, with Tony Award nominee Sadie Sink also appearing in the film. As previously covered by BroadwayWorld, the movie is set to open in theaters on July 31, 2026, and was notably crafted in two native aspect ratios for different screen formats.

Beyond the Marvel conversation, Colón-Zayas also spoke about her experience working with her husband on THE BEAR, offering a personal look at what it is like to collaborate with a spouse on a high-profile television production.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW has featured a range of guests in recent weeks, including candid compilation segments with Jamie Lee Curtis and Josh Groban, as reported by BroadwayWorld.

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