Lesley Ann Warren to Star in New Horror Short From Writer/Director Jeff Barker

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Filmmaker Jeff Barker will direct Medium Rare, a psychological horror short film with Dane Cook (My Best Friend’s Girl) and Lesley Ann Warren (Victor/Victoria) set to star. The film follows a man trapped inside a bar, where reality begins to unravel in increasingly disturbing ways. Production is expected to begin in Los Angeles, CA later this summer.

Barker, a screenwriter, is currently developing multiple projects in the horror space after the breakout success of Obsession, on which he served as script consultant. He also hosts The Screenplay Lab podcast, where he explores the craft of screenwriting. He is the father of filmmaker Curry Barker. He shares, “Medium Rare is a short story I wrote eight years ago. I’m honored by the team of people helping me bring this project to life.”

Medium Rare is produced by Jacob Yakob, Mehrodod Heydari of LD Entertainment, Alex Bretow and Kourosh Ahari of Mammoth Pictures, Lee Roy Kunz of World's Fair Pictures, and Chuck Shaughnessy.

Lesley Ann Warren is an Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated actress whose acclaimed career spans film, television, and Broadway. She earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in Victor/Victoria and is known for memorable roles in Clue, Cinderella, Will & Grace, and Desperate Housewives.

Dane Cook is a stand-up comedian who also has appeared in a variety of film and television projects. His sophomore comedy CD/DVD Retaliation debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200. The album, which has hit double platinum, marked him as the highest-charting comedian in 27 years, earning him a place alongside best-selling comedy vets George Carlin and Steve Martin. His debut CD/DVD release, Harmful If Swallowed, appeared on eight different Billboard charts and is certified platinum. In addition to appearances at such venues as Carnegie Hall and Chicago's Allstate Arena, Cook has performed record-breaking shows at Boston Garden and Madison Square Garden. Dane Cook’s film and television credits include Mr. Brooks, Dan in Real Life, and My Best Friend’s Girl.

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