Legendary Director Wayne Wang Talks COMING HOME AGAIN On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Legendary director Wayne Wang joins Tom Needham on the next SOUNDS OF FILM in order to discuss his latest film, COMING HOME AGAIN. In addition, the show will feature a conversation with THROUGH THE NIGHT's director Loira Limbal and the film's subjects, caregivers Nunu and Patrick.

COMING HOME AGAIN is based on a personal essay by Chang-rae Lee that was published in The New Yorker, Coming Home Again is an intimate family drama about a mother, a son, and the burden of family expectations.

Chang-rae, a first generation Korean American, has returned to his family home in San Francisco to care for his ailing mother. Wanting nothing more than to fulfill his role as the supportive son, Chang-rae must come to terms with his own conflicted emotions towards his mother.

The film takes place over the course of one full day. During this day, he attempts to prepare a traditional Korean New Year's Eve dinner. THE ONE she always cooked for the family. The care and precision that goes into preparing this meal gives him time to reflect on the intense relationship between them. Memories about their relationship become a doorway into a woman who was so much more than the mother he thought he knew. Chang-rae is now faced with the dilemma of living with the permanent scars of family sacrifice unresolved, or the risk of opening new wounds with his mother dying.

Wayne Wang is known for his films THE JOY LUCK CLUB, SMOKE, EAT A BOWL OF TEA and BECAUSE OF WINN-DIXIE.

Through The Night is a love letter to single mothers and caregivers. To make ends meet, people in the U.S. are working longer hours across multiple jobs. This modern reality of non-stop work has resulted in an unexpected phenomenon: the flourishing of 24-hour daycare centers.

Through the Night, a documentary by Bronx-based Afro-Latina DJ, filmmaker, and film executive Loira Limbal, explores the personal cost of our modern economy through the stories of two working mothers and a child care provider - whose lives intersect at a 24-hour daycare center.

Loira Limbal is an Afro-Dominican filmmaker and DJ interested in the creation of art that is nuanced and revelatory for communities of color. She is the Senior Vice President of Programs at Firelight Media.

Tom Needham's discussion with Loira Limbal, Nani and Patrick was originally recorded for the popular Port Jefferson Documentary Film Series.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Jim Breuer, Cheech & Chong, Alec Baldwin, Billy Joel, William H. Macy, John Debney, Howard Shore, Kurtis Blow and Ralph Macchio.

