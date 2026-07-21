Lauren Cohan on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK: Moving from New Jersey to England at 13

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Lauren Cohan sat down with the hosts of LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to talk about a formative chapter of her childhood: her family's move from New Jersey to England when she was 13 years old. The conversation centered on how that transatlantic relocation shaped the way she speaks, with Cohan discussing the accent shift that came from growing up in England after spending her early years in the United States.

Cohan's background as someone who grew up between two countries gives her an unusual relationship with accent and identity, and the LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK segment gave her a chance to walk through that experience in some detail. She addressed how moving at that particular age, early enough to absorb a new accent but old enough to remember life before the move, left a distinct mark on how she sounds today.

The discussion offered a personal look at how geography and timing can shape something as fundamental as the way a person speaks, with Cohan reflecting on the specific experience of being a teenager navigating a new country and a new way of talking. The segment stayed focused on that biographical thread rather than any current project.

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