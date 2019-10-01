Laila Ali Joins Special Guest Star Lineup on HGTV's EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION

Laila Ali, a four-time undefeated world champion boxer, lifestyle expert, cooking enthusiast, two-time author and mom of two, has joined the team of special guest stars appearing in HGTV's epic reboot of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. Award-winning actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, star of the ABC sitcom Modern Family, leads the charge as series host, with Ali and other special guests working alongside the regularly appearing designers Breegan Jane, Carrie Locklyn and Darren Keefe to execute knock-out home renovations for local heroes. Ali will appear in one of 10 highly anticipated new episodes of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition that will air on HGTV in early 2020.



"I am beyond excited to join the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition team and am ready to bring my home renovation experience and passion for interior design to this supersized project," said Ali. "There's nothing better than dishing out a big win for a deserving family."

Outside of the ring, Ali is a familiar face on two of HGTV's sister nets-OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK and Food Network. She is the host of OWN's Daytime Emmy®-winning television series Home Made Simple with Laila Ali, which features fresh design ideas, delicious recipes featuring Ali's signature style of cooking flavorful food with a healthier twist, and money and space-saving solutions for deserving homeowners looking to tackle everyday home challenges and design dilemmas. She also is known as a culinary champ who has appeared on Food Network's Beat Bobby Flay and Chopped All Stars, judged Chopped Junior and won Chopped twice. Ali has written a critically acclaimed recipe book titled, "Food for Life: Delicious & Healthy Comfort Food From My Table to Yours!" which she dedicated to the memory of her late, iconic, global humanitarian father, Muhammad Ali. She has stirred up recent buzz with the release of the first installment of a Non-GMO/organic condiment collection she created, Laila Ali Spice Blends®.

"Laila embodies the fighting spirit that we see in many of our local heroes and we cannot wait to see her in action as a champion of home renovation," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV.

HGTV will continue to announce more guest stars throughout production of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. Each episode will showcase great stories, inspired volunteers and stunning home renovations for families who give back to their communities. The whole-home overhauls will include interior, exterior and landscaping-all completed in record time while THE FAMILY is sent away.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition originally aired on ABC for nine successful seasons from 2003-2012. At its peak during the 2004/05 season, the series averaged nearly 16 million viewers on Sunday nights. The HGTV episodes will be available on demand across all platforms and on HGTV GO.

The new episodes will be produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman, Brady Connell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson serving as executive producers. The company also produced the original version of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition for ABC.

