LOVE, WEDDINGS, AND OTHER DISASTERS Taps Diane Keaton & Jeremy Irons to Star

Variety reports that Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons will star in upcoming romantic comedy "Love, Weddings and Other Disasters." Dennis Dugan wrote the script and will direct the independent film.

The female-driven, multi-story rom-com follows the people who work to create the perfect wedding day for the spouses-to-be even as their own relationships are outlandish and imperfect.

Nadine de Barros, Mike Rachmill, Dan Reardon, Adrian Politowski and Martin Metz are the producers on the project.

"It is an honor to bring to TIFF the first indie comedy by such a talented and highly commercial director like Dennis," said de Barros.

Keaton won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of the title character in "Annie Hall." She has been nominated for the prestigious award three other times in her long and accomplished career.

Irons won a Tony Award for his Broadway debut in Tom Stoppard's "The Real Thing." He's an accomplished stage actor, having performed countless times on the West End. He won the 1990 Academy Award for Best Actor.

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories