LOVE, WEDDINGS AND OTHER DISASTERS Adds Melinda Hill to Its Cast

The cast of Dennis Dugan's "Love, Weddings & Other Disasters" recently added Melinda Hill, according to a Deadline exclusive.

The female-driven romantic comedy, which also stars Maggie Grace, Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons and follows the people who work on weddings to create the perfect day for the loving couple. However, their own relationships are outlandish, odd, crazy and far, far from perfect.

The film's producers are Nadine de Barros of Fortitude with Mike Rachmill, Dan Reardon, Adrian Politowski and Martin Metz and exectutive producers are Lisa Wolofsky, Frank Buchs, Al Munteanu and Santosh Govindaraju.

The film is currently in production in Boston.

Hill is best known for her stand-up comedy work and appearances on "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson," "The Bonnie Hunt Show," "Comics Unleashed," "Who Wants to Date a Comedian?" and as a host on Comedy TV.

This news was originally reported by Deadline.





