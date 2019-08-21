LOVE NATURE Comes to Sky This Year

Fans of wildlife and nature will soon have access to hundreds of hours of mind-blowing TV on demand - over an hour for every single day of the year - as Blue Ant Media's 'Love Nature' content is set to come to millions of Sky homes across the UK and in Europe later this year.

With awe-inspiring content filmed across 40 countries, Love Nature make more original natural history content in UHD than anyone else - and it will be available to Sky customers to watch on demand, whenever they want. Shot in native 4K, Love Nature's content offers Sky viewers the highest resolution and brightest colours available, bringing them closer to nature than ever before.

Viewers in the UK will be taken on safari with specialist wildlife cameraman Nathan Pilcher as he takes viewers to the heart of Big Cat Country in Zambia's Luangwa Valley, one of most remote and brutal wildernesses in Africa. Sky viewers will be able to see other great programmes like America's Wild Seasons and Monkey Island, to name a few.

This new partnership brings Europe's leading media and entertainment company together with the fastest growing creator of natural history content in the world.

Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content, UK, said: "This is what UHD was made for - you can't get THIS CLOSE to nature in real life! Are you ready to bring the wild into your front room?"

Ward Platt, CEO, Global Networks & Kids, Blue Ant Media, said: "Over the last five years, we have commissioned over 500 hours of the highest quality 4K natural history programming with leading production companies around the world. We are thrilled that these amazing stories and breath-taking visuals are now available for Sky viewers to enjoy.

"Bringing Love Nature to Sky across Europe is a significant milestone for the brand's ongoing global expansion."

Under the terms of the multi-year deal between Sky and Blue Ant Media, Love Nature content will be available to all Sky customers on demand and on NOW TV later this year. Love Nature will also be offered on demand on Sky in Germany and Italy.

