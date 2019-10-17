LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Announces 'Viral Edition' of Halloween Show

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" always brings it for Halloween; but this year, hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are going viral, literally. On Oct. 31, the dynamic duo presents "Live with Kelly and Ryan's Best Halloween Show Ever: Viral Edition," the latest chapter of the show's epic Halloween franchise.

The 2019 "spooktacular" pays homage to some of Pop culture's most unforgettable viral moments and trends. Ripa and Seacrest kick off the festivities with a wild spin on one of the year's smash hit music videos. The show also features a frightening twist on a hot new reality series, hosted by HGTV's DREW and JONATHAN SCOTT, as well as terrifying characters from classic horror films as they've never been seen before: taking on some unexpected Internet challenges.



Making cameo appearances will be late-night great JIMMY FALLON, singer-songwriter JOSH GROBAN, Youtube superstar LIZA KOSHY and more. Actor KAL PENN also gets in on the Halloween fun, joining Ripa and Seacrest in costume for a live interview during the show.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan's Best Halloween Show Ever: Viral Edition" draws to a close with "Live's Halloween Costume Contest." Every year, members of the audience come from near and far, dressed to impress with their innovative, unique and over-the-top creations. For those who are unable to make it to the studio, "Live" has teamed up with Amazon Prime for the return of "Live's Halloween Boxtume Contest." To enter, viewers must send in a photo of their homemade "boxtume" - a costume made out of boxes - for the chance to win a $5,000 Amazon.Com Gift Card and a year of Amazon Prime.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





