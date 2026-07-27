LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Sees Ratings Rise for Holiday Week

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LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK recorded year-over-year ratings gains during a holiday-themed broadcast week, according to figures released by Disney Entertainment Television.

Ratings Report Through Week of June 29, 2026

Live+Same Day Big Data Plus Panel Program Ratings

'Live with Kelly and Mark' Scores Robust Year-Over-Year Gains With Festive Holiday Week

Friday's Annual July 4th Episode Grows in All Key Measures, With Stars and Stripes Celebration Marking Nation's 250th Anniversary

Photo Credit: Disney Entertainment Television/Jose Alvarado Jr.*

'Live with Kelly and Mark' celebrated the July 4th holiday week, growing year over year for the second week in a row among both Total Viewers (+5% - 2.272 million vs. 2.161 million) and Households (+6% - 1.48 rating vs. 1.39 rating).

The annual July 4th holiday show (7/3/26), which this year focused on the country's historic 250th anniversary, posted year-over-year gains in Total Viewers (+5% - 2.255 million vs. 2.148 million), Households (+8% - 1.47 rating vs. 1.36 rating), Women 18-49 (+4% - 0.27 rating vs. 0.26 rating) and Women 25-54 (+18% - 0.40 rating vs. 0.34 rating).

'Live' has now ranked as the No. 1 talk show in syndication for more than three years (179 consecutive weeks) across all key measures, ahead of its closest competition this week by +41% among Total Viewers (2.272 million vs. 1.613 million), by +48% in Households (1.48 rating vs. 1.00 rating), by +24% with Women 18-49 (0.26 rating vs. 0.21 rating) and by +36% with Women 25-54 (0.38 rating vs. 0.28 rating).

Season to date (9/1/25-7/5/26), for the sixth consecutive season, 'Live' ranks as syndication's No. 1 talk show in all key measures, leading its closest competition by +51% in Total Viewers (2.388 million vs. 1.578 million), +48% in Households (1.55 rating vs. 1.05 rating), by +61% in Women 18-49 (0.29 rating vs. 0.18 rating) and by +54% in Women 25-54 (0.43 rating vs. 0.28 rating).

In addition, for the seventh season in a row, 'Live' leads Daytime Talk among Women 25-54 (0.43 rating).

'Live with Kelly and Mark' is the most-watched entertainment talk show on television in all key measures, including Total Viewers, Households and Key Women demographics for the sixth consecutive season.



Photo Credit: Disney Entertainment Television/Jose Alvarado Jr.*

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