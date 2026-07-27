LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Sees Ratings Rise for Holiday Week
Disney Entertainment Television reported the syndicated talk show's audience performance for the holiday period.
LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK recorded year-over-year ratings gains during a holiday-themed broadcast week, according to figures released by Disney Entertainment Television.
Ratings Report Through Week of June 29, 2026
Live+Same Day Big Data Plus Panel Program Ratings
'Live with Kelly and Mark' Scores Robust Year-Over-Year Gains With Festive Holiday Week
Friday's Annual July 4th Episode Grows in All Key Measures, With Stars and Stripes Celebration Marking Nation's 250th Anniversary
Photo Credit: Disney Entertainment Television/Jose Alvarado Jr.*
'Live with Kelly and Mark' celebrated the July 4th holiday week, growing year over year for the second week in a row among both Total Viewers (+5% - 2.272 million vs. 2.161 million) and Households (+6% - 1.48 rating vs. 1.39 rating).
The annual July 4th holiday show (7/3/26), which this year focused on the country's historic 250th anniversary, posted year-over-year gains in Total Viewers (+5% - 2.255 million vs. 2.148 million), Households (+8% - 1.47 rating vs. 1.36 rating), Women 18-49 (+4% - 0.27 rating vs. 0.26 rating) and Women 25-54 (+18% - 0.40 rating vs. 0.34 rating).
'Live' has now ranked as the No. 1 talk show in syndication for more than three years (179 consecutive weeks) across all key measures, ahead of its closest competition this week by +41% among Total Viewers (2.272 million vs. 1.613 million), by +48% in Households (1.48 rating vs. 1.00 rating), by +24% with Women 18-49 (0.26 rating vs. 0.21 rating) and by +36% with Women 25-54 (0.38 rating vs. 0.28 rating).
Season to date (9/1/25-7/5/26), for the sixth consecutive season, 'Live' ranks as syndication's No. 1 talk show in all key measures, leading its closest competition by +51% in Total Viewers (2.388 million vs. 1.578 million), +48% in Households (1.55 rating vs. 1.05 rating), by +61% in Women 18-49 (0.29 rating vs. 0.18 rating) and by +54% in Women 25-54 (0.43 rating vs. 0.28 rating).
In addition, for the seventh season in a row, 'Live' leads Daytime Talk among Women 25-54 (0.43 rating).
'Live with Kelly and Mark' is the most-watched entertainment talk show on television in all key measures, including Total Viewers, Households and Key Women demographics for the sixth consecutive season.
Photo Credit: Disney Entertainment Television/Jose Alvarado Jr.*