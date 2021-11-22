LISTEN: HOUSE OF GUCCI Official Podcast Special With Lady Gaga, Adam Driver & More

The House of Gucci: Interview Special podcast features exclusive interviews and unrivalled behind the scenes access to one of the year's most anticipated films. It is now streaming on all podcast platforms.

Hosted by film critic Rhianna Dhillon and journalist Teo van den Broeke THE ONE off special features interviews with Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Camille Cottin, Salma Hayek, Costume Designer Janty Yates and Director Sir Ridley Scott.

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of THE FAMILY behind the Italian fashion empire. When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel THE FAMILY legacy and triggers a RECKLESS spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately...murder.

House of Gucci: Interview Special is distributed globally by the podcast company Acast, allowing listeners to access it on all podcast platforms - including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever they get their podcasts.

House of Gucci will be in cinemas in the UK from 26th November through Universal Pictures International and in the US from 24th November through MGM via their United Artists Releasing banner.

Photo courtesy of MGM/Universal Pictures.