LINDBERGH, FBI Docuseries Lead AMERICAN EXPERIENCE 2027 Slate on PBS

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AMERICAN EXPERIENCE, the GBH-produced history documentary series for PBS, has announced a new slate of limited-series documentaries set to premiere in 2027, alongside a sharp rise in viewership for its short-form video content on social media platforms. The lineup includes a three-part series on Charles Lindbergh and a four-part history of the FBI, as well as rebroadcasts of two civil rights-era films by Stanley Nelson.

As the public need for trusted, fact-based storytelling intensifies, AMERICAN EXPERIENCE, the GBH-produced history documentary series for PBS, is returning in 2027 with limited-series documentaries. Meanwhile, it is achieving massive growth with short-form videos on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, generating more than 19 million video views in the last five months, a 273 percent increase from the same period last year.

'At a time when misinformation floods our feeds, trusted brands like AMERICAN EXPERIENCE matter more than ever. Audiences are looking for stories they can rely on—grounded in the historical record, informed by rigorous scholarship, and brought to life through compelling storytelling. By exploring defining moments, iconic figures, and enduring themes, we're reaching broader audiences and introducing new generations to history. That's not just growth—it's central to our mission,' said Raney Aronson-Rath, editor-in-chief overseeing GBH's documentary programming.

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE's new broadcast and digital lineup kicks off with Lindbergh, a highly anticipated three-part documentary series premiering in May 2027. Legendary documentarian Ken Burns will be the executive producer of Lindbergh, reuniting with acclaimed director/writer Stephen Ives to reappraise the polarizing aviator's legacy on the 100th anniversary of his first flight. Lindbergh's turbulent, controversial life is a window into an America hurtling into modernity, captivated by technology, celebrity, and hero worship.

In the fall of 2027, AMERICAN EXPERIENCE will premiere a four-part series The Bureau: A Secret History of the FBI, directed by Sharon Grimberg and Sarah Colt, charting the rise, weaponization, and survival of the nation's most powerful law enforcement agency. Also in development is a series on the Great Depression.

In addition to original limited-series documentaries, AMERICAN EXPERIENCE is reprising two groundbreaking films from award-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson in winter 2027: his Emmy-Award winning Freedom Riders, which premiered in 2011, and Freedom Summer, which originally aired in 2014. Both films marked the 50th anniversaries of pivotal moments in the civil rights movement, as told through the voices and experiences of student volunteers and local citizens.

'Having visionary filmmakers including Ken Burns, Stephen Ives, and Stanley Nelson involved with us is a testament to the importance of this moment in history, the way these topics relate to our world today, and the trust of AMERICAN EXPERIENCE as a brand,' said GBH CEO Susan Goldberg. 'With Raney's leadership, audiences can expect the highest quality documentaries available.'

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE, along with NOVA and FRONTLINE, comprise a new documentary unit at GBH under Oscar-winning Aronson-Rath's editorial leadership. The unit also will be working to pioneer collaborations on topics that tackle a single, monumental subject across history, science and investigative journalism perspectives.

About GBH

GBH is the leading multi platform creator for public media in America. As the largest producer of content for PBS and partner to NPR and PRX, GBH delivers compelling experiences, stories and information to audiences wherever they are. GBH produces digital and broadcast programming that engages, illuminates and inspires, through drama and science, history, arts, culture and journalism. GBH is the creator of such signature programs as MASTERPIECE, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW, FRONTLINE, NOVA, AMERICAN EXPERIENCE and ARTHUR and MOLLY OF DENALI and a catalog of streaming series, podcasts and on-demand video. GBH's television channels include GBH 2, GBH 44, GBH Kids and national services GBH WORLD and Create. With studios and a newsroom headquartered in Boston, GBH reaches across New England with GBH 89.7, Boston's Local NPR; CRB Classical 99.5; CAI, the Cape and Islands NPR station, and as a partner to NEPM in Springfield. Dedicated to making media accessible to and representative of a diverse culture, GBH is a pioneer in delivering media to audience members who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind and visually impaired. With PBS LearningMedia, GBH creates curriculum-based digital content for educators nationwide. GBH's local programming includes Boston Public Radio, GBH News Rooted, Stories from the Stage, The Culture Show, The Curiosity Desk, and High School Quiz Show. GBH has been recognized with hundreds of the nation's premier broadcast, digital and journalism awards. Find more information at gbh.org.

About AMERICAN EXPERIENCE

For nearly four decades and across more than 300 films, AMERICAN EXPERIENCE has taken viewers on an epic journey— one chronicling human triumph and adventure, spectacular technological advances, cultural milestones, and political highs and lows. In 2026, alongside encore broadcasts and streaming of some of the series' seminal films, AMERICAN EXPERIENCE is experimenting with new formats on YouTube and TikTok. With digital-first, fact-based content, the series will bring its signature and award-winning storytelling to a new generation of history fans, giving them greater understanding and context of the world we live in today.

According to AMERICAN EXPERIENCE, a series on the Great Depression is also in development. Editor-in-chief Raney Aronson-Rath said the growth in audience reflects a broader demand for fact-based historical storytelling.

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