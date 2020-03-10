LIKE A BOSS Heads to Digital, Blu-ray and DVD

"Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne are knockdown hilarious" (Julian Roman, MovieWeb) in the "outrageously funny" (Dave Morales, KRIV FOX- Houston) comedy LIKE A BOSS, debuting on Digital April 7, 2020 and on Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand April 21 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

The Digital* and Blu-ray releases deliver even more laughs with deleted scenes and behind-the-scenes bonus content featuring interviews with the uproarious ensemble cast.

Best friends, Mia and Mel (Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne) are living their best lives, running their own cosmetics company until a villainous beauty mogul (Salma Hayek) conspires to steal it from under them. When her devious plan drives the besties apart, Mia and Mel learn that sticking together is the only way to turn the tables and take their company back. The beauty business is about to get ugly. The film also stars Jennifer Coolidge and Billy Porter.

BONUS FEATURES ON BLU-RAY COMBO & DIGITAL*

· With Coworkers Like These, Who Needs Friends?

· "Get Some" with Ron and Greg

· Deleted Scenes

The LIKE A BOSS DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.





