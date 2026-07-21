LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS: Marcello Hernández and Minka Kelly Appear

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up

Comedian Marcello Hernández and actress Minka Kelly appeared on NBC's LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS on Monday, July 20. Hernández discussed attending the FIFA World Cup Final to watch Spain and Argentina, and spoke about his upcoming film 72 Hours, sharing that Kevin Hart's Instagram presence made him a natural fit for the project and describing time spent in Miami on set with co-stars Kam Patterson and Ben Marshall. Kelly talked about catching Broadway shows during her visits to New York City, expressed surprise that her Netflix series RANSOM CANYON reached number one on the platform, and reflected on fans who still approach her to discuss FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS.

Select clips from the Monday, July 20 episode of LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS are available below.

Monologue: Trump Attends FIFA World Cup Final

A Closer Look: Trump Booed & Embarrassed at World Cup Final, Election Speech Flops, Iran War Spirals

Marcello Hernández

Marcello Hernández talks about seeing Spain and Argentina in the World Cup Final, how Kevin Hart's Instagram photos show how perfect he is for his 72 HOURS role and being in Miami for the film with Kam Patterson and Ben Marshall.

Minka Kelly

Minka Kelly talks about going to see Broadway shows when she visits New York City, not believing that her show Ransom Canyon reached #1 on Netflix and fans coming up to her to talk Friday Night Lights.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...