LAIRD: Kenneth Branagh to Star in New Paramount+ Scottish Highland Drama Series

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Paramount+ has greenlit LAIRD, a new drama series set in the modern Scottish Highlands, with Kenneth Branagh attached to star and executive produce. The series centers on the Laird of Castle Drummoch, a proud Scot who fights to protect his ancestral lands from a wealthy American billionaire, against a backdrop of family feuds, buried secrets, and romance. LAIRD was created by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and Georgia Lee, and is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios. Joe Wright is set to direct the pilot. The series will premiere globally and exclusively on Paramount+.

Set in the modern Scottish Highlands, LAIRD is an epic family saga in which a proud Scot defies a shadowy American billionaire hellbent on buying up the glens. Amidst family feuds, buried secrets and star-crossed romances, the Laird of Castle Drummoch (Branagh) remains determined to protect his ancestral lands from oligarchical land grabbing.

Created by Jez Butterworth (MobLand, The Agency), John-Henry Butterworth (Nine Perfect Strangers, The Agency) and Georgia Lee (The 100, Partner Track), LAIRD is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios. Branagh will executive produce alongside David C. Glasser, Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth, Joe Wright, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Charles Finch, and Keith Cox. Two-time BAFTA-winning filmmaker Joe Wright (Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, Darkest Hour, Cyrano) is attached to direct the pilot.

'At its heart, LAIRD is about one man standing his ground against unchecked wealth and power,' said Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals for Paramount+. 'There's something universally resonant about watching someone fight to protect what matters most, and with Kenneth Branagh leading the series, and an equally remarkable creative team, we can't wait for audiences to root for the Laird of Castle Drummoch.'

'Jez, John-Henry, and Georgia have imagined a gripping drama that explores how far one family will go to protect their land and legacy,' said Matt Thunell, President, Paramount Television Studios. 'With Kenneth Branagh starring and Joe Wright directing, this is a singular creative team, and we are thrilled to once again partner with 101 Studios to bring this series to Paramount+.'

'Working with Jez and John Henry has been such an incredible experience these last few years. I couldn't be more thrilled to take another epic journey with them,' said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios.

The LAIRD announcement follows greenlights for additional prestige Paramount+ dramas including Fear Not starring Anne Hathaway, 9/12 starring Jeremy Strong and Discretion starring Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning, as well as renewals for record-setting series like Dutton Ranch and The Madison.

Kenneth Branagh is represented by WME, Berwick & Kovacik and Gochman Law Group.

About Paramount+

Paramount+ is the global flagship streaming home of premium original series and entertainment from some of the most enduring brands in television to subscribers around the world. Drawing on decades of beloved IP, Paramount+ also features a diverse offering of live sports, feature films, news and series from across the Paramount portfolio including CBS hits like Marshals and Tracker, all BET Original Series, the Avatar animated universe from Nickelodeon and more. It is a key pillar of the Direct-to-Consumer division at Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), whose portfolio spans Paramount Pictures, Pluto TV, and Skydance Animation, Games and Sports divisions. For more information, visit www.paramount.com.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth previously collaborated on THE AGENCY and MobLand, while Joe Wright's directing credits include the films Pride and Prejudice, Atonement, Darkest Hour, and Cyrano. No premiere date for LAIRD has been announced.



Photo Credit: Johan Persson

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