Kristin Chenoweth to Appear on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Today

“The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays at 11:00 p.m.

Sep. 19, 2022  

Tony Award-winning multi-hyphenate Kristin Chenoweth makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Monday, September 19. Kristin explains her hilarious viral answer on "Family Feud," which left STEVE HARVEY speechless! Tune-in to catch Kristin chat about how she auditioned for "Cats" and watch the two artists sing "Memory" in harmony.

Later in the show, Jennifer welcomes members of the talented and viral gymnastics team from Fisk University in Nashville, TN, and their coach. Fisk recently made history as the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to launch a world-class Women's Intercollegiate Gymnastics Program, and the athletes tell Jennifer that they never expected a recent video of their practice to go viral!

Jennifer talks to the gymnasts about "paving the way" as role models for young African-American girls, and they share their pride in being part of the rich tradition of HBCUs. Then, fellow HBCU alumni and CMO of Aunt Jackie's Curls & Coils Kendria Strong surprises the team with $25,000 for their program, followed by a gift for the whole audience! Plus, DON'T miss the college students taking the stage to show off their amazing skills.

Premiere month continues on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" with actress Sheryl Lee Ralph fresh off her viral Emmy Award-win, five-time Emmy nominee Connie Britton, "American Idol" alum Randy Jackson, and Golden Globe Award-winner Michaela Jaé Rodriguez!

Watch Chenoweth discuss her Family Fued moment here:

Fisk University Women's Gymnastics Team Gets a $25,000 Check:

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

