Kristin Chenoweth to Appear on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN on Monday!

Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth will appear on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday, July 12th to discuss her role on the upcoming musical comedy series Schmigadoon!

Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Pushing Daisies." In 1999, she won a Tony Award for "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in "Wicked" in 2004.

The Golden Age returns this summer! "Schmigadoon!," the six-episode musical comedy series executive produced by Lorne Michaels and starring Emmy Award-nominee Cecily Strong and Emmy Award-winner Keegan-Michael Key, will make its global debut on Friday, July 16. Two episodes will be available at launch followed by one episode weekly every Friday.

"Schmigadoon!" is a parody of iconic Golden Age musicals, stars Strong and Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They then learn that they can't leave until they find "true love." The first season also stars Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada. Martin Short guest stars.

See the first photos from the series here.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.