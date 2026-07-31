Kirk Franklin and Jennifer Hudson Team Up for 'Silver & Gold' Duet

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Kirk Franklin returned to THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW for a musical collaboration with host Jennifer Hudson, joining her for a rendition of 'Silver & Gold' during a segment on the daytime program. The performance gave the studio audience a live vocal pairing between the two artists, both of whom draw on gospel backgrounds in their work.

Franklin's latest stop on the show follows a pattern of visits that have blended interview and performance formats. During a previous appearance, Hudson invited him into an impromptu duet, a moment that highlighted what has become a natural musical rapport between the two. Franklin has also used time on the program for more personal exchanges, including an emotional conversation with Hudson about Whitney Houston.

The 'Silver & Gold' performance continues that dynamic, with the segment shifting from potential interview territory into a full musical moment shared by host and guest. Hudson's own roots in gospel and vocal performance have repeatedly shaped how she engages with musical guests on the show, often steering segments toward shared artistic ground rather than a strictly scripted conversation.

The pairing adds to a string of recent Franklin appearances on the program, following his earlier spontaneous duet with Hudson detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld report on the show.

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