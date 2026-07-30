Jessica Simpson Says Her Kids May Be Following Her Into Show Business

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





Jessica Simpson addressed the possibility that her children could follow in her entertainment footsteps during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW. The singer touched on signs that her kids may be drawn to the same path she has walked in music and show business, giving host Jennifer Hudson a glimpse into her family life beyond the stage.

Simpson's stop on the daytime program follows a separate visit in which she and Hudson bonded over their shared roots in gospel music, a conversation that also turned to her song 'I Wanna Love You Forever.' That earlier exchange highlighted how faith-based musical backgrounds shaped both performers' sounds, giving context to Simpson's long career in music.

The latest appearance shifted the focus toward Simpson's personal life, with the conversation centering on her children and whether they are showing interest in following her into the spotlight. The segment gave Hudson's studio audience a more intimate side of Simpson beyond her music career, focusing on her role as a parent watching her kids potentially chart their own paths in entertainment.

Simpson's appearance adds to a run of recent guest segments on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, following her earlier conversation with Hudson about gospel music and her ballad 'I Wanna Love You Forever', which laid the groundwork for the rapport between the two on display in this latest exchange.

More on The Jennifer Hudson Show Recent Articles JayDon Delivers Live Performance of 'Lullaby' on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...