Kirk Franklin Opens Up About Whitney Houston in Emotional JHUD SHOW Moment

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Kirk Franklin grew reflective on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW while recounting a personal story about Whitney Houston, sharing a heartfelt memory with host Jennifer Hudson during his appearance on the daytime program. The moment gave the studio audience a rare, intimate glimpse into Franklin's history with the late singer, delivered in the kind of candid exchange the show has built a reputation for.

Franklin's stop on the program came during a run of visits that also included a separate, more musical turn on the show, when Hudson invited him to join her in an impromptu duet during a segment that shifted from interview to performance. That earlier appearance highlighted the natural rapport between Franklin and Hudson, whose own roots trace back to gospel music.

The Whitney Houston story added a different, more personal dimension to Franklin's time on the show, moving away from music-making and into shared memory and reflection. It followed the pattern of the program using extended, guest-driven conversation to draw out material beyond a standard promotional interview.

Franklin's appearance adds to a string of recent visits to the show detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld story, which covered his surprise duet with Hudson during an earlier segment on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW.

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