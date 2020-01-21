Kick Off 2020 Fitness Resolutions with Universal Studios Hollywood's Popular RUNNING UNIVERSAL

Ready to get fit in 2020? Fitness buffs, runners, kids and walkers alike are invited to join Trolls Poppy, Branch, Guy Diamond and your favorite DreamWorks Animation characters in Universal Studios Hollywood's newest "Running Universal" race with a hair-raising tribute to DreamWorks Animation's Trolls franchise on Sunday, April 26. The event features a 5K, a Kid's 1K and a 10K run.

All participants will receive a collectible finisher medal featuring their favorite Trolls characters, hair and all! Runners who complete the 5K can choose between colorful Poppy or Branch medals, while those who complete the 10K will receive a sparkly medal featuring the energetic Guy Diamond. Kids who run the 1K will receive their own exclusive medallion.

This spirited run invites guests to get in the groove and find their happy place as they navigate the theme park and portions of the world-famous backlot while being entertained by characters from the 2016 animated blockbuster and the upcoming sequel, Trolls World Tour (in theaters April 17, 2020), including Poppy (voiced by Anna Kendrick in the films), Branch (voiced by Justin Timberlake) and Guy Diamond, among other DreamWorks Animation characters such as Shrek®, Princess Fiona and Puss in Boots; Po and Tigress, as well as Alex and King Julien.

Registration is now open, but space is limited. Click here for race times, to register and to learn more about the various ticket packages, including Standard, VIP and Play All Day, which includes a one-day park admission to Universal Studios Hollywood. All packages include complimentary parking and post-race refreshments and beverages.

"Running Universal" featuring DreamWorks Animation's Trolls characters continues Universal Studios Hollywood's popular "Running Universal" series, which launched with last year's popular "Minion Run" and "Jurassic World Run." These unique runs offer participants unprecedented access to sprint their way through Universal Studios Hollywood and parts of Universal Studios' historic backlot, made famous in more than 8,000 movies and television shows.

Universal Orlando Resort will be hosting its inaugural Running Universal Epic Character Race 5K and 10K weekend on February 1-2, 2020. For more information about "Running Universal" events both in Hollywood and Orlando, visit runninguniversal.com.





