Kevin Costner Will Produce a New Drama at ABC

Variety reports that movie and TV star Kevin Costner will executive produce and co-write a new series about the Investigative Services Branch of the National Parks Service for ABC.

The series follows the elite special agents of the Investigative Services Branch who are tasked with solving the most complex and heinous crimes committed within the diverse and majestic National Parks of the ISB's Pacific West region. It's currently titled "ISB."

"This project came from a long running friendship with Tana Jamieson of A+E Studios," Costner said. "We had previously developed a project together and when she asked me to work with her on this, her passion for the project made it an easy decision for me and Territory. I am excited to be working with ABC because of their history of breaking new ground and for their strong support of our creative vision."

Costner is best known for roles in films like "Bull Durham" and "Field of Dreams." He currently stars on television's "Yellowstone."

Read the original story on Variety.





