Kelly Marie Tran Cast in Lead of RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON

Variety reports that Kelly Marie Tran will replace Cassie Steele in the upcoming Disney animated feature "Raya and the Last Dragon.

"Raya and the Last Dragon" centers a fearless warrior as she seeks to save the realm from evil forces. Awkwafina plays Sisu, a rare water dragon who can transform into a human being.

Adele Lim and Qui Nguyen penned the script. Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada direct.

"I didn't know that I was yearning just to see someone who looks like me," Tran said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.. "She is someone who is technically a princess, but I think that what's really cool about this project, about this character specifically, is that everyone's trying to flip the narrative on what it means to be a princess."

Tran is best known for her role of Rose Tico in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

