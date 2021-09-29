Keegan Michael Key, Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins & More Join WONKA Film

Keegan Michael Key, Olivia Colman, and Sally Hawkins have added to Warner Brothers' upcoming Wonka film, starring the previously announced Timothee Chalamet.

The film is a prequel to "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and serves as an origin story of the Willy Wonka (Chalamet) who later created an elaborate house of confectionary creations.

Deadline has reported that the new film will also star Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Mathew Baynton, Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Rich Fulcher, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Paterson Joseph, Calah Lane, Matt Lucas, Colin O'Brien, Natasha Rothwell, Rakhee Thakrar, and Ellie White will appear in the new film.

Warner Brothers has started production on Wonka in the UK for its March 17, 2023 release.

Keegan Michael Key was recently seen in the Apple TV+ musical series Schmigadoon! and the Netflix film adaption of the Prom. He made his Broadway debut in Steve Martin's comedy Meteor Shower.