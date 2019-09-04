Kearran Giovanni, Geoffrey Cantor, Michael Paul Chan & Erinn Westbrook Will Recur on THE RESIDENT

Deadline reports that actors Kearran Giovanni, Geoffrey Cantor, Michael Paul Chan, and Erinn Westbrook will play recurring roles on Fox's "The Resident" in its third season.

The Resident follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. Matt Czuchry stars.

Giovanni, who's known for her role on "Major Crimes," plays Andrea Braydon. Passionate, articulate, smart, fit, "Andrea" is a fitness teacher who tries to find investors for her supplement product.

Cantor plays Zip, the father of Grayson (Radek Lord), a wealthy, successful businessman who is sometimes neurotic and cloying. Zip plays golf with Bell and, after giving him some annoying pointers on his swing, agrees to go into business with him. He previously played Ellison on "Daredevil" and "The Punisher."

Chan, also known from "Major Crimes," plays Yee Austin, Austin's (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) adoptive father and co-owner of Yee's Chinese Restaurant. Jovial, a little corny, warm, caring and extremely supportive, he always puts his son first.

Westbrook plays Adaku Eze, Mina's (Shaunette Renée Wilson) strong-willed friend with an adventurous spirit. She is a series regular on "Insatiable."

Read the original story on Deadline.





